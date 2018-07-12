Critteraid looks for homes for 50 cats

Animals had been taken from home in Kaleden

Critteraid, a Summerland-based animal sanctuary, has taken in around 50 cats and kittens from a Kaleden home.

Jess Byer, animal care director at Critteraid, said the homeowner had stared with a couple of cats, but since the cats had not been spayed and neutered, their population soon increased.

“It can happen a lot quicker than most people realize,” Byer said.

She explained that cats can have litters every three months. Unspayed kittens can become pregnant at the age of five months.

“That’s why we’re big advocates of spaying and neutering,” she added.

The owner of the cats also had some mental health problems and had not been able to spay and neuter the animals.

Critteraid normally has 40 to 60 cats and kittens in its care. When the Kaleden cats were taken in, volunteers quickly found foster homes for them.

Volunteers are now working to get the cats and kittens into permanent homes.

“All of them are very loving,” Byer said.

The few not in care have significant health issues, including eye problems and leg problems.

Those interested in adopting a cat or kitten are asked to visit Critteraid’s website at Critteraid.org or contact 250-488-3226.