Critteraid hosts three adoption Sundays

More than 40 cats looking for their forever homes

Corsac is hoping to find her forever home at adoption days at Critteraid. (submitted)

Corsac is checking that she looks her very best this morning for the first of three adoption Sundays at Critteraid in Summerland.

She’s one of more than 40 young adult cats at Critteraid Animal Sanctuary looking for loving forever homes.

Adoption days go from 12 to 4 p.m. and are by appointment only. The first adoption day is today, Jan. 17. The next ones are Sunday, Jan. 24 and 31 both from 12-4 p.m.

Many of the cats up for adoption come from hoarding houses and didn’t get the greatest starts in life, said Jess Byer, Critteraid animal director.

“This means they need more time and extra love to trust again. If you ask us we think it’s beyond worth it.”

Originally, Critteraid was going to host one adoption day but they had so much interest, they decided to host three days of adoption where cats like Corsac look to find their furry-tail ending.

“Some of these cats have been through a hornet’s nest and really don’t trust everyone. We need people to take their time for these cats to trust again. They all deserve love,” said Byer.

Critteraid took in more than 30 kittens and young cats rescued from a hoarding home in South Okanagan where more than 100 felines were living.

Oliver rescue Paws N Claws Freedom Rescue Society stepped in to rescue all the cats when she heard of the situation. She said the cats were being fed dog food and were covered in mites and worms. None were fixed, several were pregnant.

The rescue groups through the Okanagan work together to help each other out, said Byer.

For information on the adoption events and to reserve a time slot, email Critteraid at info@critteraid.org.

Mertle is a beautiful young cat who loves to play with strings and feathers on a stick. Mertle is very sweet but still shy. Mertle comes from a hoarding situation but has come into its own in several months at Critteraid. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

