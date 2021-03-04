Critter Care appeals for assistance in feeding their bear cubs

Thirteen black bear cubs are all waking up from hibernation with big appetites

Critter Care posted this image of one of the bear cubs that are now waking up from hibernation and will need donations of fish and chicken to eat (Facebook image)

Langley’s Critter Care wildlife animal rehabilitation centre has 13 groggy – and hungry – black bear cubs just coming out of hibernation.

They’re slowly waking up,” Critter Care founder Gail Martin told the Langley Advance Times.

Martin has issued a public appeal for donations of chicken and fish for the bears.

Our bears are slowly coming out of hibernation. We are in need of Chicken and Fish if you have any to spare. We are open 7 days a week 9-5 for drop off.

“You start them out with greens,” Martin said of the sleepy cubs.

“But we’re going to be in need of chicken and fish.”

Martin said the cubs, like all hibernating bears, have lost a little fur during their hibernation, but it will grow back.

“They have cute ‘bear’ bums,” Martin laughed.

Martin said the 13 will be about a year-and-a-half old when they are released back into the wild later this year, the same age black bear cubs usually leave their mothers

Critter Care has built a shed by the entrance where donors can drop off food contributions. People are asked to phone ahead before they drop by, if possible, Martin said.

Located at 481 216th St., Critter Care is open seven days a week from 9-5 for donations.

Located in Langley’s Campbell Valley Regional Park, Critter Care is a rescue and rehabilitation facility for injured and abandoned wild animals.

It is the only facility in the province specializing in the care of mammals and one of only three bear rehabilitation facilities in the province.

In 2019, it admitted more than 1,700 animals.

They take in everything from tiny flying squirrels up to bears, usually cubs left orphaned near human habitation.

This year, Critter Care is also holding its first online 50-50 draw to help make up for the loss of their traditional fundraising events due to the pandemic.

“We hope to make a good amount with that,” Martin said.

Tickets can be purchased online at crittercarewildlife.org.

The society is also offering opportunities to sponsor orphaned animals this month through the the Easter egg basket sponsorship, the third such campaign by the registered charity since the pandemic hit.

