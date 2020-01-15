CRIMESTOPPERS: Williams Lake RCMP request public’s assistance locating four individuals

They are wanted for various outstanding warrants or breaching conditions

RCMP are hoping to locate four people in the Williams Lake area. (File photo)

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating four people in the Williams Lake area.

Christopher Kurtis Griko, 28, Alan Michelle Sinclair, 35, Lane Cooper, 23, and Timothy Lee Hennessy, 28 were named in a press release issued Wednesday by Const. Joel Kooger, media relations officer with the Williams Lake RCMP.

Griko has an oustanding warrant for possessing a controlled substance. He is decribed as Caucasian, six feet tall, weighing 166 pounds with medium dirty blonde hair and multiple tattoos on his neck.

Sinclair is wanted on an oustanding warrant for committing theft under $5,000. She is described as Caucasian, five feet and eight inches tall, weighing 230 pounds with blonde and possibly colour-dyed hair.

Cooper is described as an Indigenous male, 154 cm and weighing 166 pounds, with short black hair. He has multiple endorsed warrants for flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Hennessy is descibed as being around five feet and nine inches tall, around 150 pounds with medium length brown hair and some facial hair. He is wanted for breaching the conditions of his recognizance.

Anyone with information on these four people is asked to contact police at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.bccrimestoppers.com.

The RCMP are also looking for information on a diesel generator stolen in December from Sigurdson Forest Products in Williams Lake.

