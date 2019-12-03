CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release names of three wanted in Williams Lake

If anyone has information call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211

RCMP are seeking information or the whereabouts of Larry Thomas Judd (from left), Brett Toney Houde and Justin T. Pichoch in Williams Lake. (Photos submitted)

Justin T. Pichoch

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating Justin Pichoch for several endorsed warrants.

Pichoch is wanted for breaching his release conditions, theft, resisting arrest and possessing a controlled substance.

Pichoch is described as a Caucasian, heavy-set male with a long, brown beard.

If you have any information contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-621 or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Brett Toney Houde

RCMP are seeking assistance locating Brett Houde, who has outstanding endorsed warrants in B.C. for breaching his probation.

Houde is described as an Indigenous male, five-foot-four and 130 pounds. He has short, black hair and some facial hair.

If anyone has any information contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if you with to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.

Larry Thomas Judd

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating Larry Judd for an outstanding warrant for breaching his probation and failing to appear in court.

Judd is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-six and 161 pounds. He has short, brown hair and some facial hair.

If anyone has information call the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

