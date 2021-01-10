WIEBE, JordanAge: 32Height: 5’10”Weight: 150 lbsHair: BrownEyes: HazelWanted: Break and Enter, Commit Indictable Offence, and Failure to Comply with Probation.Warrant in effect: Jan. 5, 2021Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 10

CrimeStoppers' weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

  • Jan. 10, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Jan. 10, 2021.

The weekly “fan out” offers information about the most wanted, provided by police investigators “who need assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.”

Anyone who has information regarding the individuals listed here, is asked to please contact CrimeStoppers – anonymously.

People could be eligible for a reward of as much as $2,000, upon arrest and charge.

Tipsters will never be asked for their name or to appear in court.

