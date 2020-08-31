Crimes can now be reported online in Oliver, Osoyoos and Keremeos

The goal of online crime reporting is to free-up police to handle more serious crimes

The Oliver, Osoyoos and Keremeos RCMP detachments have all launched an online crime reporting tool as an option for citizens to report non-violent property crimes to the police.

Penticton also adopted this tool earlier in the year.

The goal of online crime reporting is to allow members of the public to report incidents to the police at any time through the RCMP’s crime reporting website.

Through allowing residents to report less serious crimes online the RCMP hope to free up call takers and frontline staff to focus on the higher priority calls.

Citizens with a valid email address can report less serious crimes where there is no suspect and there is less than $5,000 in damages or lost or stolen property.

The following types of crimes can be reported through the website:

• Damage or mischief to property under $5,000

• Damage or mischief to a vehicle under $5,000

• Hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property

• Theft of bicycle under $5,000

• Theft under $5,000

• Theft from vehicle under $5,000

• Lost property

The following conditions must be met in order to report a crime through the tool:

• There are no witnesses to the crime and there are no suspects

• Item(s) stolen must not exceed $5,000 in value (combined)

• Vandalized property must not exceed $5,000 in cost to repair or replace

• None of the items stolen can be identity documents, firearms, licence plates or insurance

decals

The Online Crime Reporting website can be found at the following address: https://ocre-sielc-qa.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/.

READ MORE: Serious North Okanagan motorcycle crash sparks probe into police work

READ MORE: Online crime reporting coming to Penticton

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Keremeos Review