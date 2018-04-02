Crime worries bring Fort Langley residents together for forum

Police will speak to Fort community members about crime prevention.

The forum will be held at the Fort Langley Community Hall. (Langley Advance files)

Concerns over crime in Fort Langley will be aired at a public information session set for this April 9 at the Fort Langley Community Hall.

“We noticed that there’s been a lot more reports of residential and commercial break ins,” said Soo-Jean Lee, a director of the Fort Langley Community Association.

The Community Association decided, with increasing concerns from members of the public and on local Facebook groups, to host the crime prevention session, said Lee.

The main purpose of the event is to heighten awareness of crime prevention strategies, said Lee.

Local Crime Watch captains, the Langley RCMP’s coordinator for Block Watch, and the RCMP liaison officer for Fort Langley will be speaking at the event.

There will be information on how to set up a neighbourhood watch and a question and answer session.

“The success of crime prevention depends on people working together in families, neighbourhoods, businesses and community organizations to build safe communities while working in tandem with local law enforcement agencies,” said Andy Schildhorn, president of the Fort Langley Community Association.

The session is open to anyone, and there is no registration required.

“We’ve had a lot of response,” Lee said.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Fort Langley Community Hall.