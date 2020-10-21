Crime up minimally in Comox during second quarter of 2020

There was a two per cent increase in the number of calls for service within the town

Throughout the summer and early months of fall in Comox, crime was up minimally compared to the same time last year, according to a quarterly report from the Comox Valley RCMP.

In his report to council, Insp. Mike Kurvers noted from the period between July 1 to Sept. 30, 2020, there was a two per cent increase in the number of calls for service within the town.

In 2019, there were 768 calls during the second quarter; in 2020, there were 782. There were the same number of traffic offences (81) and five more break and enter files with 19 in total.

Theft from motor vehicles saw a significant decrease within the quarter, down to 12 from 38 one year ago. The majority of the thefts happened during the month of September for both years.

Kurvers added in Comox, there was one person who was linked to more than 10 files in the second quarter of the year and was considered a prolific offender.

The third quarter for reporting is between Oct.1 and Dec. 31, 2020.

