CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 9

Crime Stoppers' weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of May 9, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: KLOSE, Laurie Age: 30 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 115 lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Deal with I.D documents without lawful excuse Warrant in effect: April 27, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: ALLAN, Terrance Age: 32 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 160 lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Robbery with Firearm Warrant in effect: April 29, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, B.C

Name: COTE, Carina Age: 28 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 200 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: “Boss” left hand, “GGSC” neck, Right Hand- Letter “H”, LADY and Arrow design, Left ankle - LJC w/ heart, Left side collar bone - “CHINA” Wanted: Aggravated Assault and Kidnap - Unlawful Confinement Warrant in effect: April 29, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

