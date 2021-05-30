Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of May 30, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BRITTEN, Bradley Age: 39 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 188 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Probation Warrant in effect: January 5, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: SPENCER, Joshua Age: 33 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 256 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Breach of Release Order Warrant in effect: May 25, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: FRIDAY, Jordan Age: 30 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 208 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: May 20, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC

Abbotsford News