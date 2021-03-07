Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 7

Crime Stoppers' weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of March 7, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: CHURLY, Dylan Age: 30 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 181 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Tattoos: Right Arm & Left Arm - Full sleeve, Chest - Skulls w/ Daughters initials, Abdomen - Devil, Neck – Spider Wanted: Possession for Purpose of Trafficking Warrant in effect: February 25, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: QUEWEZANCE, Nerissa Age: 46 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 155 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Second Degree Murder, Assault and Obstruction. Warrant in effect: February 4, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, B.C.

Name: ABUBAKAR, Taiseer Age: 30 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 175 lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Wanted: Armed Robbery Warrant in effect: February 04, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, B.C.

