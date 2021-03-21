CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 21

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of March 14, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: CORFIELD, Robert Age: 32 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 181 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Failure to Comply with Probation Warrant in effect: March 03, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: STEWART, Arthur Philip Age: 58 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 185 lbs Hair: Grey Wanted: Sexual Assault Warrant in effect: March 9, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

Name: SICARD, Michael Age: 28 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 190 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000 Warrant in effect: March 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

