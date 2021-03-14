Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 14

Crime Stoppers' weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

  • Mar. 14, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of March 14, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: HARPER, Earle Age: 46 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 186 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Failure to Comply with Probation Warrant in effect: March 4, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: JAWBONE, Skyrose Age: 39 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 230 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Upper Back - Middle: Lotus Flower and Left Leg: Rose Wanted: Robbery, Utter Threat to Cause Death/Harm and Fail to Comply with Probation Order x6 Warrant in effect: March 4, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, B.C.

Name: NICHOLLS, Mathew Age: 39 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence Warrant in effect: February 23, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

