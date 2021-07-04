Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of July 4, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: WILLIAMS, Emile Age: 33 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 196 lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 28, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: MINION, Taylor Marlow Age: 19 Height: 5’3” ft Weight: 130 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Multiple instances of Break and Enter/ Theft Warrant in effect: June 21, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: DELAYER, Robert Age: 44 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 177 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Possess Firearm while Prohibited Warrant in effect: June 22, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Abbotsford News