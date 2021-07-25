Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: 'Most wanted' for the week of July 25

Crime Stoppers' weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

  Jul. 25, 2021
  • News

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of July 25, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name : CARR, DonaldAge: 36Height: 5’ 7”Weight: 166 lbsHair: BlackEyes: BrownWanted: Break and enter, assault, and theft of motor vehicleWarrant in effect: July 20, 2021Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Name : OSCROFT, DavidAge: 60Height: 6’ 3”Weight: 250 lbsHair: Brown/GreyEyes: GreenWanted: Multiple robberies and theftsWarrant in effect: July 15, 2021Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver

Name: AGIN, ChristopherAge: 36Height: 5’ 8”Weight: 196 lbsHair: BrownEyes: BrownTattoos: Right forearm - Skeleton praying hands and skulls, left arm - koi fish and dragon, chest - Dragon headWanted: Unlawfully at Large including frugs and sssaultsWarrant in effect: July 13, 2021Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver

