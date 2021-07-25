CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 25

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of July 25, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Abbotsford News

Name : CARR, DonaldAge: 36Height: 5’ 7”Weight: 166 lbsHair: BlackEyes: BrownWanted: Break and enter, assault, and theft of motor vehicleWarrant in effect: July 20, 2021Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Name : OSCROFT, DavidAge: 60Height: 6’ 3”Weight: 250 lbsHair: Brown/GreyEyes: GreenWanted: Multiple robberies and theftsWarrant in effect: July 15, 2021Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver