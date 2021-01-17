Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Jan. 17, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: MCLATCHY, JessicaAge: 32Height: 5’6”Weight: 122 lbsHair: BrownEyes: HazelWanted: AssaultWarrant in effect: January 12, 2021Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: KENNIE, MatthewAge: 25Height: 5’11”Weight: 170 lbsHair: BrownEyes: BrownTattoos: Right Hand - Rose/ Shining Cross/ Playing Card Suits across Fingers, Left Upper Arm- Cross/ Tear Drops, Left Hand- Stars/Diamond/”4.3”, Chest -Left&Right Side- Star, Left Arm Sleeve, Left eyes - Line above and below eye, Forehead- “Revenge” under her hairline, Eyes - 5 Stars, Previous Tattoo had 2 Star Outlines. Ribcage - “OTF”, Right Arm Sleeve, Chest - “A.C.A.B”, Neck - Flaming Dice, Right Forearm- Koi Fish, Abdomen- “South Side”. Left cheek - cross, Right Cheek - 2 Stars, Neck - (Left) - Spider Web/Stars, Neck- (Right)- Rose, Right Upper Arm - Tear DropsWanted: Aggravated AssaultWarrant in effect: January 11, 2021Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: WALSH, Kyle GeraldAge: 31Height: 5’11”Weight: 180 lbsHair: Shaved SidesEyes: BrownTattoos: Left Neck - Thai LettersWanted: Possession of Prohibited FirearmsWarrant in effect: January 8, 2021Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

