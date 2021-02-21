Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 21

Crime Stoppers' weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

  • Feb. 21, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Feb. 21, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: NOVOLIGAK, Patsy Age: 30 Height: 5’6” Weight: 125 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Sexual Offence Warrant in effect: February 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

Name: CURL, Taylor Kirk Age: 32 Height: 5’7” Weight: 161 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoo: Right calf “Tiger” Wanted: Property Obtained by Crime, Assault and Dangerous Operation of Vehicle. Warrant in effect: February 9, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

Name: PROFEIT, Joshua Age: 31 Height: 5’10” Weight: 201 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Uttering death threats Warrant in effect: February 9, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

