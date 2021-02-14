Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 14

Crime Stoppers' weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

  Feb. 14, 2021
Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of Feb. 14, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: KARDUX, Austin Age: 20 Height: 6’0” ft Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Failure to Comply with Parole Warrant in effect: January 29, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: LEBLANC, Kenneth Age: 34 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 190 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Mischief under $5,000 Warrant in effect: January 29, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Name: HOURIE, Alexis Age: 22 Height: 5’1” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoo: Right Forearm - DANTE Wanted: Armed Robbery Warrant in effect: February 4, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, B.C.

