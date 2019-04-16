Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of April 16, 2019.

Julio Francesco Alvarez is wanted for extortion, unlawfully entering a dwelling, robbery, use of an imitation firearm and breach undertaking. Alvarez is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 146 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Brandon Wildman is wanted for theft under $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000, breach of undertaking, obstruction of a peace officer and possession of a forged document. Wildman is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Daniel Pierre Hutchings is wanted for indecent act and criminal harassment. Hutchings is described as a 44-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 168 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jessica Candace Grant is wantedbreach of probation and four counts of possession of drugs. Grant is described as a 38-year-old female,five-foot-seven and 153 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

Maxwell Trinordi Silvey is wanted for breach of probation. Silvey is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Marcus Herbert Modeste is wanted for breach of probation. Modeste is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-10, 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.