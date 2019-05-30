Crime Stoppers looking to get a scent on alleged thieves

If you even have a sniff of an idea of who these alleged thieves are then Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen wants to hear from you.
While Crime Stoppers said the alleged perfume thieves may smell better, but warned they are on the scent of two people who allegedly stole $1,500 worth of perfume from a store in Osoyoos. They further allege that the two suspects may have been behind similar thefts in Osoyoos, Oliver and Penticton last August.
Information can be sent to the Crime Stoppers tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.southokanagancrimestoppers.ca and submit a tip through their website with reference to Osoyoos File# 2019-1952
