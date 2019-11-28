Crime Stoppers looking for volunteers in the Chilliwack area

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers is looking for volunteers in the Chilliwack area. (MVCS)

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers (MVCS) is looking for volunteers to support its ongoing anonymous tips program and crime prevention activities in the Chilliwack area.

MVCS s a non-profit society and registered charity that operates in partnership with communities across the Lower Mainland from Boston Bar to Powell River.

For more than 35 years, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers has offered rewards for anonymous information about criminal activity and provides it to investigators in communities in and around Metro Vancouver.

Crime Stoppers volunteers often assist in these main areas:

• Community Outreach Ambassador – Informs the public about Crime Stoppers and acts as a liaison at community events.

• School Presentation Ambassador – Speaks to high school students in group settings about Crime Stoppers’ “See Something, Say Something” campaign to encourage them to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers with any information they may have about a crime.

• Elder Abuse Presentation Ambassador – Speaks to groups of seniors about how to anonymously report elder abuse. This is role that is often well-suited to retirees.

• Writing – helps Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers enhance its outreach efforts by writing articles in different languages.

“Despite what some people think, we’re not the police,” MVCS executive director Linda Annis said in a press release. “We’re actually an independent, non-profit charity that operates solely on fundsraised support from partners in the community and contributions from the region’s municipalities. Any information we receive anonymously on any kind of crime is immediately passed to the relevant authorities for investigation. Your name and contact information will not be taken, and you’ll never be questioned or required to testify in court.”

People can leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers in a variety of ways including Crime Stoppers’ downloadable “P3” crime reporting app for smartphones, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, by going online at solvecrime.ca, or by following the link on the Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Crime Stoppers accepts tips in 115 different languages. If the information provided results in a charge or an arrest, a cash reward may be offered. Tipsters stay anonymous by using code numbers to collect their rewards.

Interested volunteers can contact Anissa Lau atalau@solvecrime.ca.

