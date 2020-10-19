Crime stats: Assault files opened by RCMP on the rise in Port Hardy over the summer

' … we really did see an increase in criminality'

The Port Hardy RCMP released their third quarter (July-September) crime statistics, which notably saw a 34 per cent increase in assaults from the previous quarter (66 files opened in the second quarter, 90 opened in the third).

Detachment Commander Corp. Chris Voller noted that the rise in assaults was primarily due to the quarter taking place “during the summer, which means more people out on the streets, and because we were also coming out of COVID-19 precautions, we really did see an increase in criminality.”

Files that were opened by the Port Hardy RCMP in the third quarter of 2020 (July – September)

Assaults:

Common / Trespassing – 70;

Assault w/ Weapon or CBH – 9;

Aggravated – 1;

Criminal Harassment – 1;

Utter Threats Against Person – 9;

Sexual assaults:

Sexual Assault – 5;

Sex Assault w/Weapon or CBH – 0;

Sexual Interference – 7;

Aggravated sexual assault – 0;

Sexual Exploitation – 0;

Intoxicated in Public – 67;

Liquor Violation Tickets Issued – 0;

Breach of Peace – 24;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 18;

Cause Disturbance – 116;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 92;

Mischief under $5,000 – 31;

Mischief over $5,000 – 1;

Loss Enjoyment of Property – 38;

Breach of Probation (Adult) – 1;

Breach of Probation (Youth) – 0;

Bail Violations – 27;

By-Law Noise – 26;

False / Abandoned 9-1-1 – 31;

Break & Enter Business – 1;

Break & Enter Residence – 4;

Theft from motor vehicle less than $5,000 – 1;

Theft from motor vehicle more than $5,000 – 0;

Shoplifting Under $5,000 – 7;

Missing Persons – 14;

Missing Persons High Risk – 9;

Unspecified Assistance – 76;

False Alarm – 25;

Mental Health Act – 36;

Suicidal – 11;

Cocaine Trafficking – 0;

Cocaine Possession – 2;

Cannabis Possession – 0;

Cannabis Trafficking – 0;

Impaired driving – 25;

Charge Recommended – 0;

Charged – 5;

Unfounded / Unsubstantiated – 6;

IRP — 24 Hour – 1;

IRP — 3 Day – 5;

IRP — 7 Day – 0;

IRP — 30 Day – 0;

IRP — 90 Day – 14;

Violation Tickets (Moving) – 36;

Violation Tickets (Non-Moving) – 3;

Traffic Notice Written Warnings – 3;

Motor Vehicle Incident Fatal – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Injury – 7;

Motor Vehicle Incident Over $1,000 – 0;

Street Checks – 6;

Prisoners held – 118;

JJP Hearings – 16; and

Detentions from JJP Hearings – 5.

