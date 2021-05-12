Crime report: Trespassers seen skulking about properties in Parksville, Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP received 272 complaints the week of April 25 to May 1.
Some of the incidents included:
April 25
• A trespasser was reported in the 900 block of Fairdowne Road, Parksville.
• A business sign was reported vandalized in the 1200 block of Walz road, Qualicum Beach.
April 26
• B.C. licence plate 801WXR was reported stolen from a vehicle in the area of Bellevue Road and Alberni Highway, Parksville.
• A trespasser was reported in the 400 block of Yambury Road, Qualicum Beach. A male subject was located and detained.
• An attempted break-and-enter of a storage locker was reported in the 800 block of Redman Road, Qualicum Beach.
• A vehicle window was reported broken in the 800 block of Island highway West, Parksville.
April 28
• A trespasser shown on video surveillance was reported in the 600 block of Ashcroft Place, Parksville.
• A Norco mountain bike was reported stolen in the 200 block of Parklink Place, Parksville.
• Four tires on a vehicle were reported slashed in the 4500 block of Callow Road, Bowser.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the area of Exit 60, Qualicum Beach. Damage estimated at $1,100.
April 29
• Two propane tanks were reported stolen in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville.
• Copper ground wire from four utility poles was reported stolen near Alberni Highway and Island Highway, Parksville.
• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 300 block of Park View Avenue, Parksville.
April 30
• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 3500 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.
• A trespasser was reported in the 400 block of Manse Road, Parksville.
May 1
• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 700 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. RCMP located the bicycle a few hours later and returned to owner.
If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.
— NEWS Staff, submitted
