Crime report: Trespassers seen skulking about properties in Parksville, Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP receive 272 complaints the week of April 25 to May 1

  • May. 12, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Oceanside RCMP received 272 complaints the week of April 25 to May 1.

Some of the incidents included:

April 25

• A trespasser was reported in the 900 block of Fairdowne Road, Parksville.

• A business sign was reported vandalized in the 1200 block of Walz road, Qualicum Beach.

April 26

• B.C. licence plate 801WXR was reported stolen from a vehicle in the area of Bellevue Road and Alberni Highway, Parksville.

• A trespasser was reported in the 400 block of Yambury Road, Qualicum Beach. A male subject was located and detained.

• An attempted break-and-enter of a storage locker was reported in the 800 block of Redman Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A vehicle window was reported broken in the 800 block of Island highway West, Parksville.

April 28

• A trespasser shown on video surveillance was reported in the 600 block of Ashcroft Place, Parksville.

• A Norco mountain bike was reported stolen in the 200 block of Parklink Place, Parksville.

• Four tires on a vehicle were reported slashed in the 4500 block of Callow Road, Bowser.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the area of Exit 60, Qualicum Beach. Damage estimated at $1,100.

READ MORE: Crime report: Prowlers reported lurking in Parksville, Qualicum Beach

April 29

• Two propane tanks were reported stolen in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville.

• Copper ground wire from four utility poles was reported stolen near Alberni Highway and Island Highway, Parksville.

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 300 block of Park View Avenue, Parksville.

April 30

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 3500 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

• A trespasser was reported in the 400 block of Manse Road, Parksville.

May 1

• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 700 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. RCMP located the bicycle a few hours later and returned to owner.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

