Crime Report: Thieves steal ‘mystical wands’; Parksville business damaged by unknown pair cooking drugs

Oceanside RCMP received 277 complaints during the week of May 12-18.

These incidents included:

May 12

• A business owner in the 500 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville, reported someone had damaged a glass door and lock.

May 13

• A fitness tracker and garage door opener was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Ackerman Road, French Creek.

May 14

• RCMP responded to a business alarm in the 900 block of Churchill Road, Parksville. The business reported theft of computer and the attempted removal of a safe.

• The theft of a master lock from a mailbox near Boorman Road, Qualicum Beach, was reported. Residents are reminded to remove mail on a daily basis.

• A phone cord and a GPS cord were stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Harnish Avenue, Parksville. There was no sign of damage or forced entry.

READ MORE: Crime Report: Oceanside RCMP receive 328 complaints in one-week span

May 15

• Pepper spray and change were taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Forsyth Avenue, Parksville.

• A wallet containing a credit card and a bank card was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Blenkin Avenue, Parksville. The stolen cards were used in Parkville before the theft was discovered.

• A community mailbox in the 600 block of Turner Road, Parksville, was reported breached.

• A bank card and two cordless drills were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Forsyth Avenue, Parksville. The bank card was used for a purchase in Parksville before the theft was discovered.

• A small amount of change was reported taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 1100 block of Roberton Blvd, Parksville.

• A hoverboard and cash were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Ermineskin Avenue, Parksville.

• A pen-knife was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Banks Avenue East, Parksville.

• There was a report of damage to the new rubber matting on the playground of the Parksville Community Park.

• A Stihl MS461 chainsaw, serial 182196765, was reported stolen from a commercial space in the 1200 block of Coldwater Road, Parksville.

May 16

• RCMP on patrol noticed a vehicle in the 600 block of Morrison Avenue, Parksville, with its interior light on. The awakened owner reported that a pair of Rayban sunglasses were taken from the unlocked vehicle.

• The RCMP received a report of a break and enter of a business in the 100 block of Craig Street, Parksville. Entry was made by damaging the front door and ‘Mystical Wands’ valued at $2,600 were reported stolen.

• Two unlocked vehicles were reported entered in the 1300 block of Gilley Crescent, Parksville. A small amount of change was reported missing.

• A business owner in the 300 block of Island Highway West, Parksville, reported burn marks on the back door caused by two people cooking drugs. The business handed over video surveillance of the incident to the RCMP.

May 17

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through in the 700 block of Soriel Drive, Parksville. A pair of sunglasses were reported stolen.

• A pair of earbuds were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Glenhale Crescent, Parksville.

• A Polaris camera valued at $90 was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Gaetjen Street, Parksville.

• An old iPod Shuffle and spare change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Belson Street, Parksville.

• Oceanside RCMP received a complaint from a business owner in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville, of three males doing drugs in the rear parking lot. RCMP arrived and were able to locate only one of the subjects who was removed from the site.

READ MORE: Naked man running down Parksville street, car theft among weekly RCMP calls

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, call the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter