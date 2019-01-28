Crime Report: stolen truck, theft of food and drunk man in middle of highway

Oceanside RCMP received 241 complaints during the week of Jan. 15-22.

Among them:

On Jan. 15, police received a report of a theft of food from a carport refrigerator in the 600 block of Tranfield Street, Parksville.

Also Jan. 15, police received a report of mischief after a commercial vehicle had its window smashed in the 900 block of Fairdowne Road, Parksville. This business has been the target of repeated mischief.

Also Jan. 15, a municipal traffic officer stopped a vehicle on Mill Road near Maple Street, Qualicum Beach. The driver was ticketed for excessive speed, not having a driver’s licence and served with a five-month driving prohibition. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

On Jan. 16, police received a report of a hit-and-run after a witness observed a woman hit a parked vehicle with her own. After examining the damage the woman left and did not try to locate the other car owner or leave her contact information. Police identified the woman and she was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with Fail To Stop After Collision With Unattended Vehicle.

On Jan. 17, Oceanside RCMP received a complaint from a loss prevention officer that a male was in custody for shoplifting at a business in the 300 block of Island Hwy E, Parksville. The offender was identified and has been referred to the Arrowsmith Restorative Justice program.

On Jan. 18, police received a complaint of shoplifting from a business in the 1400 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville. The male was identified and arrested.

On Jan. 21, it was reported that an intoxicated male was in the middle of the road near the 7000 block of the Island Hwy, Bowser. Police attended and located the male laying on the road, intoxicated and refusing to move or identify himself. The male was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place and held in custody until he sobered up.

On Jan. 22, police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 500 block of Soriel Road in Parksville. The vehicle is described as a Red 2005 Dodge 1500 pickup with licence plate 3059YL.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours phone, call 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers at 248-TIPS.

— NEWS Staff, submitted