Crime report: Scofflaws remove concrete barriers from Highway 19 in Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP received 269 complaints the week of Oct. 11 to Oct. 17.
Some of the incidents included:
Oct. 11
• A surveillance camera was reported damaged in the 100 block of Corfield Street, Parksville. A suspect was identified and arrested.
Oct. 12
• A purse containing a wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville. There was no damage to the vehicle.
• A resident reporting an abandoned vehicle resulted in the recovery of a dirt bike stolen from Port Alberni in the 400 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.
• A purse left on the front seat of a vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Judges Row, Qualicum Beach. Entry was gained by smashing a window. RCMP investigation resulted in a subject being arrested.
• A vehicle window was reported damaged in the 900 block of Royal Dornoch Drive, Qualicum Beach. Entry was not gained into vehicle.
Oct. 13
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue West, Qualicum Beach. The damaged vehicle was later recovered in Nanaimo and a subject arrested.
• A propane tank was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 5300 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.
Oct. 14
• A vehicle and building windows were reported damaged by a truck doing donuts in the 5900 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach. Video surveillance was provided to Oceanside RCMP.
• Auto parts were reported stolen from a business in the 600 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. The stolen materials were recovered and returned.
• A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Kazan Avenue, Parksville. There was no damage to vehicle.
• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue, Qualicum Beach. Damage was sustained by glass display cases, display shelves and file cabinets.
Oct. 15
• A black specialized Cross Trail Sport 24 speed bicycle valued at $1,000 was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Outrigger Road, Nanoose Bay.
Oct. 16
• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 3700 block of Fairwinds Drive, Nanoose Bay. A hole was cut in a fence and recycling containers were stolen.
• A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Stanford Avenue West, Parksville. A subject was identified and arrested.
• Change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Rowan Avenue, Parksville.
• Change was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Ballenas Place.
• Two Bissell carpet cleaning machines valued at $422 and money was reported stolen from an unsecured vehicle in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.
• A pair of sunglasses were reports stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Bagshaw Street, Parksville.
• A set of Craftsman wrenches were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.
• Election signs were reported stolen in the area from Northwest Bay Road and Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay.
Oct. 17
• A green Cannondale mountain bike with neon green pedals was reported stolen in the area of 1100 block of Resort Drive, Parksville.
• Two vehicles had their windows broken and a third vehicle reported rummaged through in the 300 block of Wembley Road, Parksville.
• The door to a business was reported damaged in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.
• Beats headphones, RayBan sunglasses and a change were some of the items reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of McVickers Street, Parksville.
• The hard drive from a car camera was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of McVickers Street, Parksville.
• A green Marin 11-speed bicycle valued at $4,000 was reported stolen in the 700 block of Primrose Street, Qualicum Beach.
• Concrete block barriers were illegally removed at Highway 19 and Corcan Road, Qualicum Beach.
If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.
— NEWS Staff, submitted
