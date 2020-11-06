(File photo)

Crime report: Scofflaws remove concrete barriers from Highway 19 in Qualicum Beach

Crooks pilfer election signs, carpet cleaning machines and more in busy week for RCMP

  • Nov. 6, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP received 269 complaints the week of Oct. 11 to Oct. 17.

Some of the incidents included:

Oct. 11

• A surveillance camera was reported damaged in the 100 block of Corfield Street, Parksville. A suspect was identified and arrested.

Oct. 12

• A purse containing a wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville. There was no damage to the vehicle.

• A resident reporting an abandoned vehicle resulted in the recovery of a dirt bike stolen from Port Alberni in the 400 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.

• A purse left on the front seat of a vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Judges Row, Qualicum Beach. Entry was gained by smashing a window. RCMP investigation resulted in a subject being arrested.

• A vehicle window was reported damaged in the 900 block of Royal Dornoch Drive, Qualicum Beach. Entry was not gained into vehicle.

Oct. 13

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue West, Qualicum Beach. The damaged vehicle was later recovered in Nanaimo and a subject arrested.

• A propane tank was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 5300 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

READ MORE: Significant number of people living in remote areas near where 3 dead bodies found in Whiskey Creek

Oct. 14

• A vehicle and building windows were reported damaged by a truck doing donuts in the 5900 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach. Video surveillance was provided to Oceanside RCMP.

• Auto parts were reported stolen from a business in the 600 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. The stolen materials were recovered and returned.

• A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Kazan Avenue, Parksville. There was no damage to vehicle.

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue, Qualicum Beach. Damage was sustained by glass display cases, display shelves and file cabinets.

Oct. 15

• A black specialized Cross Trail Sport 24 speed bicycle valued at $1,000 was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Outrigger Road, Nanoose Bay.

Oct. 16

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 3700 block of Fairwinds Drive, Nanoose Bay. A hole was cut in a fence and recycling containers were stolen.

• A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Stanford Avenue West, Parksville. A subject was identified and arrested.

• Change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Rowan Avenue, Parksville.

• Change was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Ballenas Place.

• Two Bissell carpet cleaning machines valued at $422 and money was reported stolen from an unsecured vehicle in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.

• A pair of sunglasses were reports stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Bagshaw Street, Parksville.

• A set of Craftsman wrenches were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

• Election signs were reported stolen in the area from Northwest Bay Road and Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay.

Oct. 17

• A green Cannondale mountain bike with neon green pedals was reported stolen in the area of 1100 block of Resort Drive, Parksville.

• Two vehicles had their windows broken and a third vehicle reported rummaged through in the 300 block of Wembley Road, Parksville.

• The door to a business was reported damaged in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• Beats headphones, RayBan sunglasses and a change were some of the items reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of McVickers Street, Parksville.

• The hard drive from a car camera was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of McVickers Street, Parksville.

• A green Marin 11-speed bicycle valued at $4,000 was reported stolen in the 700 block of Primrose Street, Qualicum Beach.

• Concrete block barriers were illegally removed at Highway 19 and Corcan Road, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Previous story
Two more COVID-19 cases at Kelowna schools
Next story
Update: Hope Rec Centre closed after potential COVID-19 exposure Oct. 31

Just Posted

Most Read