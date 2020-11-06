Crime report: Scofflaws remove concrete barriers from Highway 19 in Qualicum Beach

Crooks pilfer election signs, carpet cleaning machines and more in busy week for RCMP

Oceanside RCMP received 269 complaints the week of Oct. 11 to Oct. 17.

Some of the incidents included:

Oct. 11

• A surveillance camera was reported damaged in the 100 block of Corfield Street, Parksville. A suspect was identified and arrested.

Oct. 12

• A purse containing a wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville. There was no damage to the vehicle.

• A resident reporting an abandoned vehicle resulted in the recovery of a dirt bike stolen from Port Alberni in the 400 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.

• A purse left on the front seat of a vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Judges Row, Qualicum Beach. Entry was gained by smashing a window. RCMP investigation resulted in a subject being arrested.

• A vehicle window was reported damaged in the 900 block of Royal Dornoch Drive, Qualicum Beach. Entry was not gained into vehicle.

Oct. 13

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue West, Qualicum Beach. The damaged vehicle was later recovered in Nanaimo and a subject arrested.

• A propane tank was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 5300 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

Oct. 14

• A vehicle and building windows were reported damaged by a truck doing donuts in the 5900 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach. Video surveillance was provided to Oceanside RCMP.

• Auto parts were reported stolen from a business in the 600 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. The stolen materials were recovered and returned.

• A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Kazan Avenue, Parksville. There was no damage to vehicle.

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue, Qualicum Beach. Damage was sustained by glass display cases, display shelves and file cabinets.

Oct. 15

• A black specialized Cross Trail Sport 24 speed bicycle valued at $1,000 was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Outrigger Road, Nanoose Bay.

Oct. 16

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 3700 block of Fairwinds Drive, Nanoose Bay. A hole was cut in a fence and recycling containers were stolen.

• A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Stanford Avenue West, Parksville. A subject was identified and arrested.

• Change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Rowan Avenue, Parksville.

• Change was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Ballenas Place.

• Two Bissell carpet cleaning machines valued at $422 and money was reported stolen from an unsecured vehicle in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.

• A pair of sunglasses were reports stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Bagshaw Street, Parksville.

• A set of Craftsman wrenches were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

• Election signs were reported stolen in the area from Northwest Bay Road and Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay.

Oct. 17

• A green Cannondale mountain bike with neon green pedals was reported stolen in the area of 1100 block of Resort Drive, Parksville.

• Two vehicles had their windows broken and a third vehicle reported rummaged through in the 300 block of Wembley Road, Parksville.

• The door to a business was reported damaged in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• Beats headphones, RayBan sunglasses and a change were some of the items reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of McVickers Street, Parksville.

• The hard drive from a car camera was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of McVickers Street, Parksville.

• A green Marin 11-speed bicycle valued at $4,000 was reported stolen in the 700 block of Primrose Street, Qualicum Beach.

• Concrete block barriers were illegally removed at Highway 19 and Corcan Road, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

