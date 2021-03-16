Crime report: Resident finds trespasser inside of RV in Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP received 276 complaints the week of Feb. 28 to March 6.

Some of the incidents included:

Feb. 28

• Prowler(s) were reported using a travel trailer stored in the 400 block of Qualicum Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 100 block of False Bay, Lasqueti Island.

March 1

• Change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Phillips Street, Parksville.

• A utility trailer spare tire was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Marshall Road, Qualicum.

• A set of tire chains, a rain jacket and an air compressor were some of the items reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 6100 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

• A school was reported vandalized in the 400 block of Despard Avenue, Parksville. Cost to repair the damage was estimated at $50.

• A BC Hydro transformer was reported vandalized causing an outage in the 100 block of Blue Sky Place, Bowser. Damages estimated at more than $5,000.

March 2

• Both B.C. licence plates AK053H was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Aery View Way, Parksville.

• A business compound break-and-enter was reported in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. Damage was reported to fencing.

March 3

• A red Honda 5000 serial number PC103-7257 and a red Honda 3000 serial number EABJ121-5942 generator were reported stolen from a worksite at Cathedral Grove Provincial Park.

• A prowler was caught on video surveillance in the 600 block of Chinook Avenue, Parksville.

• A BC Hydro transformer was reported vandalized in the 1000 block of Allsbrook Road, Parksville.

• A provincial trail camera was reported stolen from Little Qualicum Falls Park.

March 4

• White/green Head ski boots, ski helmets and various ski clothing were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Hickey Avenue, Parksville. Items stolen were valued at $1,500.

• Graffiti and damage were reported to businesses in the 100 block of Island Highway Est, Parksville.

• A business security camera was reported vandalized in the 100 block of Corfield Street North, Parksville.

March 5

• A Swill Army backpack and a set of bolt cutters were found in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours to claim.

• A counterfeit Canadian $50 bill was reported received by a business in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

March 6

• A counterfeit Canadian $50 bill was reported received by a business in the 200 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• Trespassers were reported to have used two travel trailers in storage in the 600 block of Bennett Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 800 block of Village way, Qualicum Beach. A travel trailer on the property also was reported to have had the door pried open.

• A resident reported finding a trespasser in their stored RV trailer in the 600 block of Qualicum Road, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

