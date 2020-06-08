(File photo)

Crime report: Qualicum Beach business tagged with graffiti

Other incidents reported to RCMP include window broken with BB gun pellet

  • Jun. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Oceanside RCMP received 232 complaints the week of May 17-23.

Some of those incidents included:

May 17

• A window of a business was reported damaged in the 100 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

• A window was smashed and both a sleeping bag and backpack were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Lee Road East, Parksville.

May 18

• A business was reported tagged with graffiti in the 200 block of Second Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

• A Husqvarna chainsaw, Echo weed eater and a pole saw were reported stolen from a property in the 1800 block of Errington Road, Errington.

May 19

• A Honda generator was reported tampered with in the 1500 block of Haida Way, Nanoose Bay.

May 20

• A residential window was reported broken by a rock in the 400 block of Hall Road, Qualicum Beach.

May 21

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 300 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

• B.C. plate KH5109 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Kirk Road, Qualicum Beach.

May 22

• A red canvas wagon was reported stolen in the 100 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

• Gates at the end of a driveway were reported damaged in the 2600 block of Lana Road, Nanoose Bay.

• A window was reported broken by a BB pellet in the 3900 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach. Three individuals were identified by witnesses.

May 23

• A small purple bag containing costume jewelry was turned into the police in the 700 block of Primrose Street, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 during regular business hours to claim.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays except holidays). Outside of business hours, call 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

