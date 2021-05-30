Crime report: Prowlers reported skulking in Qualicum Beach, Coombs

RCMP also deal with crooks, vandals among 277 complaints in one-week period

Oceanside RCMP received 277 complaints the week of May 9 to May 15.

Some of the incidents included:

May 9

• Four large rechargeable batteries were reported stolen from a portable electronic roadside sign in the 6900 block of Island Highway West, Bowser.

• A 50-foot garden hose was reported stolen in the 200 block of Elizabeth Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

May 10

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 100 block of Second Avenue, Qualicum Beach. Jewelry and other valuables noted missing.

• A large 24-inch flower pot was reported stolen in the 100 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville. Police provided with video surveillance.

• A prowler was reported climbing on the roof of a building in the 600 bock of Primrose Street, Qualicum Beach.

• Fifteen propane tanks valued at over $1,000 were reported stolen in the 200 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A flag was reported stolen from the exterior wall of a business in the 600 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. A subject was captured on video surveillance.

• Heavy duty magnets used to keep a bus door opened were reported stolen in the 800 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

May 11

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 1600 block of Yeo Street, Nanoose Bay.

• Prowlers were reported in the 2500 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs.

May 12

• Locks were reported cut off a gated compound in the 200 block of Lions Way, Qualicum Bay.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 600 block of Jones Street, Qualicum Beach.

• A green 2004 Kawasaki KX85 was reported stolen in the 100 block of Hilliers Road North, Qualicum Beach

May 13

• Foot care tools, a Dewalt roller case and change were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Finholm Street North, Parksville.

• A prowler was reported in the 400 block of Garrett Road, Qualicum Beach.

• Graffiti was reported on a building in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

May 14

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Industrial Way, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

