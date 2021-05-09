(File photo)

Crime report: Prowlers reported lurking in Parksville, Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP receive 250 complaints in one-week period

  • May. 9, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Oceanside RCMP received 250 complaints the week of April 18 to April 24.

Some of the incidents included:

April 18

• A vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 1700 block of Admiral Tryon Blvd, French Creek. There was no damage to vehicle and nothing was noted missing.

• Two heavy equipment batteries were reported stolen in the 900 block of Church Road, Parksville.

April 19

• A mountain bike was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Pintail Drive, Parksville. The bicycle was recovered on April 28.

• A Brodie white-and-black men’s mountain bike was reported stolen in the 200 block of First Avenue, Qualicum Beach. The bike lock was cut by the culprit.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 400 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville. Minor damage noted to driver-side door and male suspect observed on video.

• Canada Post mailboxes were reported vandalized in both the 400 block and 200 block of Crescent Road West, Qualicum Beach. No mail was reported missing.

April 20

• A break-and-enter of an outbuilding was reported in the 200 block of Lions Way, Bowser. A number of bins full of donations were noted missing.

April 21

• A recreational vehicle was reported stolen in the 200 block of Hoylake Road East, Qualicum Beach. The vehicle was located a short time later and a subject was arrested.

• A sprinkler control system was reported stolen in the 100 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville.

• A B.C. vehicle insurance decal was reported stolen in the 400 block of Dogwood Road, Qualicum Beach.

• B.C. licence plate LF690F was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3400 block of Lioness Blvd, Qualicum Beach.

April 23

• A prowler was reported in the 600 block of Neden Way, Parksville.

• A black-and-white Cannondale Triathlon road bike was found in Chef Creek area, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A prowler was reported in the 100 block of Denman Drive, Qualicum Beach.

• A Stanley black chrome socket 229-piece set and a Noco GB40 boost jump-starter including battery bank were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Memorial Road, Qualicum Beach. The driver’s side window was reported smashed to gain entry.

• A business was reported vandalized for the fourth time in three months in the 600 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A drone was found in the 1200 block of Walz Road, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• Unknown to the vehicle owner, valid B.C. plate PN2915 was found to have been stolen from a vehicle and replaced with an expired B.C. plate HD920C in Qualicum Beach, by an RCMP member on patrol.

April 24

• B.C. utility trailer plate WCJ62G was reported missing in the 1300 block of Leffler Road, Errington.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

