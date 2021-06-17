Crime report: Prowlers on the loose in Parksville, garbage dumped in Qualicum Beach bushes

Oceanside RCMP received 320 complaints the week of May 30 to June 5.

Some of the incidents included:

May 31

• Two catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles in the 1300 block of Springhill Road, Parksville.

• Two weed eaters with harnesses, a five-gallon pail and assorted garden tools were reported stolen in the 300 block of Crome Point Road, Bowser.

• A yellow Champion Model 46551 power generator was reported stolen from the 2400 block of Andover Road, Nanoose Bay.

June 1

• Both B.C. licence plates MA302L were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Grovehill Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A counterfeit Canadian $50 bill was reported accepted by a business in Parksville.

• Garbage was reported being dumped in the bushes in the area near Claymore Road West and Claymore Crescent, Qualicum Beach.

June 2

• A vehicle was vandalized in the area of Dunbar Way and Alberni Highway, Parksville.

• A prowler was reported in the 100 block of Jensen Avenue East, Parksville.

• A teal green/black Gili Sports paddle board was reported stolen by a female in the 200 block of Buller Road, Qualicum Beach.

June 3

• A nighttime prowler was reported in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.

• A vehicle was reported to have had two tires slashed in the 5300 block of Deep Bay Drive, Bowser.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the parking lot of Rathtrevor Park, Parksville.

• A shed break-and-enter and several items were reported stolen in the 600 block of Imperial Drive, Parksville.

June 4

• A business vacuum hose attachment was reported stolen in the 400 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A chain link fence gate was reported damaged in the 5000 block of Mountainview Road, Bowser.

• A Wi-Fi hub was stolen from a business in the 200 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

June 5

• B.C. licence plate EE903J was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Allsbrook Road, Parksville.

• A solar panel motion light was reported stolen off the side of a building in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

