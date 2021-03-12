Crime report: Prowlers illegally using travel trailers in Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP received 245 complaints the week of Feb. 20-27.

Some of the incidents included:

Feb. 21

• A business reported a male subject asking for money in exchange for shopping carts in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. None of the businesses in the block require a deposit for shopping carts.

Feb. 22

• A locked utility trailer was reported stolen in the 2400 block of McDivitt Drive, Nanoose Bay. The property was recovered in Nanaimo the next day.

• A Samsung tablet and an assortment of items were found in the area of Corfield and Jensen, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 1400 block of Industrial Way, Parksville. A number of storage lockers were breached.

• Sunglasses were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of Resort Drive, Parksville.

• A break-and-enter to a storage shed was reported in the 200 block of Lions Way, Qualicum. Reported missing were four folding chairs and four commercial rubber floor mats.

• A vehicle window was reported broken in the 400 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

• A prowler was reported to have used a travel trailer in the 1700 block of Miama Court, Qualicum Beach. Residents are reminded to regularly check travel trailers on property to ensure they are not being used by others.

READ MORE: PQB crime stories here

Feb. 23

• Sunglasses and reading glasses were reported stolen from unlocked vehicles in the 700 block of Hollywood Road, Qualicum Beach.

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 100 block of Gerald Place, Parksville.

• An orange Husqvarna 372XP chain saw was reported stolen in the 500 block of Fourneau Way, Parksville.

• Wind chimes were reported stolen in the 100 block of Garden Road East, Qualicum Beach.

Feb. 24

• A Miele BB 240 BMX bike was found in the 100 block of Finholm Street North, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours to claim.

• A prowler was reported to have used an unlocked recreation vehicle in the 700 block of Kaplar Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A prowler was reported in the 1300 block of Meadowood Way, Qualicum

Feb. 25

• Five bronze flower vases were reported stolen from a cemetery in the 1000 block of Allsbrook Road, Parksville.

READ MORE: RCMP left with many questions after odd report of stabbing in Parksville

Feb. 26

• A fishing rod and reel was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A pedestrian crossing light was reported vandalized in the area of Memorial Avenue and Crescent Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A tire and rim were reported from a vehicle in the area of Bellevue Road and Alberni Highway, Parksville.

Feb. 27

• A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Resort Drive, Parksville.

• A yellow seatbelt cutter/window breaker was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Philips Street, Parksville.

• A utility trailer spare tire was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Marshall Road, Qualicum.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News