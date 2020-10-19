Crime report: PQB thieves pilfer licence plates, televisions

Oceanside RCMP received a total of 308 complaints the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

Some of the calls included:

Sept. 27

• B.C. licence plate CE663R was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A black, green and yellow 2019 Kona Process 153 mountain bike was reported stolen in the 700 block of Shorewood Drive, Parksville.

• Two televisions were reported stolen from a rental property in the 1100 block of Resort Drive, Parksville.

• A wallet including contents was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1400 block of Stone Lake Drive, Nanoose Bay.

• Both B.C. licence plates 193DLS were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 300 block of Moilliet Street, Parksville.

Sept. 28

• A gray Norco bicycle was found in the 2700 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A small pink Liv brand bicycle was found in the 200 block of Corfield Street, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• Sunglasses and keys were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1400 block of Britannia Drive, Parksville.

• B.C. licence plate Z24418 was reported missing from a motorcycle in the 400 block of Temple Street, Parksville.

Sept. 29

• An iPhone 7 Plus was found in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A black Kirk Hammett electric guitar was found in the 200 block of Corfield Street. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• The window of a residence valued at $300 was reported broken in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue, Parksville.

Oct. 1

• A maroon-coloured Kona Deluxe bicycle was reported stolen in the 400 block of Aldous Road, Qualicum Beach.

• B.C. licence plate 64380D was reported stolen from a vehicle on Dogwood Street, Parksville.

• A gold colour Kona mountain bike was found in the 300 block of Village Way, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Oct. 2

• A pair of ladies prescription glasses were found in the Parksville Community Park. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

