Crime Report: Oceanside RCMP receive 328 complaints in one-week span

Vandalism and theft of a wheelchair among listed incidents

Oceanside RCMP received a total of 328 complaints for the week of April 28 to May 5, with 146 from Parksville, 135 the Regional District of Nanaimo area and 42 from Qualicum Beach.

Some of the complaints included:

April 29

• A resident in the 300 block of Rheumer Crescent, Parksville, reported the theft of a grey video recorder from their vehicle.

• A business in the 3700 block of Fairwinds Drive, Nanoose Bay, reported a break and enter. A cash float was stolen from the office.

• In the 800 block of Island Highway West, a vehicle in the parking lot was rummaged through with a wallet and backpack removed.

• A business in the 900 block of Chatsworth Road, Qualicum Beach, reported that the fuel line on a piece of machinery was cut and diesel was stolen.

• A Canada Post box was reported broken into in the 200 block of Evanson Road, Qualicum Beach. An unknown amount of mail was taken.

• A Canada Post box in the 400 block of College Road, Qualicum Beach, was damaged.

April 30

•The RCMP received a report from a resident in the 500 block of Crescent Road West, Qualicum Beach, that six silver moonray solar lights were stolen from the front yard.

• A utility yard was entered off of Cochrane Road, Qualicum Beach. A vehicle trailer had its lock cut off and materials were removed. Evidence was recovered at the scene and the investigation continues.

May 1

• A business in the 100 block of Weld Street, Parksville, reported on May 1st that graffiti/tagging had occurred the previous day.

• A facility in the 400 block of the Alberni Highway reported the theft of a wheelchair. RCMP recovered the wheelchair on May 2 and the suspect has been identified.

May 2

• A resident reported in the 200 block of Bagshaw Street, Parksville, that a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

• A white leather Gucci wallet was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Timberlane Place, Qualicum Beach.

• A small brown leather purse was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Redwood Drive, Qualicum Beach.

• RCMP received a report from the 400 block of Bay Avenue, Parksville, of graffiti sprayed on a fence.

• A business in the vicinity of Corcan Road and Dorman Road reported the theft of $400 worth of advertising signs.

• A downrigger described as a Scotty with yellow braided line and all gear attached including black line and blue snubber on it was reported stolen in the 400 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville.

May 3

• A resident reported the theft of garden lights valued at $100 in the 400 block of Crescent Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A vehicle was stolen from a driveway in the 1200 block of Trunberry Place, Parksville. The vehicle was recovered later in the day. The licence plates are still unaccounted for.

May 4

• An unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville had a “Genius” battery charger reported stolen.

• RCMP responded to an abandoned vehicle on the beach in the 100 block of Beachside Drive, Parksville. There was no apparent environmental damage and the vehicle was removed.

• A business owner in the 800 block of Allsbrook Road, Parksville, reported that on or about May 4, B.C. dealer licence plate D73478 was stolen from a vehicle.

May 5

• The theft of mail and damage to a mailbox was reported in the Raymur Court and Horne Lake Road area. The master lock was stolen and the mailbox was emptied.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

