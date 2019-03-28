Crime Report: Oceanside RCMP deal with thieves, vandals, drug users

Oceanside RCMP received 235 complaints for the week of March 5 to March 11, including theft from tip jars, vandalism and drug use.

Incidents included:

March 5:

• The City of Parksville reported a mischief had occurred overnight at the Parksville Community Park with a Sawtooth Oak tree cut down overnight. Replacement value of the 20-year-old tree is more than $3,500. The investigation is ongoing.

• RCMP received a report of theft of firewood near the 4500 block of Crosley Road, Bowser. It was alleged that firewood was being taken from property belonging to the Ministry of Forestry. Suspect was identified and the event is being handled by the province.

March 6:

• It was reported to police that a resident received a call that they had been “hacked” and needed to provide the caller with $2,000 of iTunes cards on March 1. The resident complied. RCMP informed them they were scammed.

• A bike was reported stolen from a bike rack in front of a business in the 800 block of Island Highay West, Parksville. The stolen bike is described as a black Free Agent BMX, Ambush model, 24-inch race style tires, three locks hanging on bike..

March 7:

• A business in the 400 block of Stanford Avenue, Parksville, reported that during the previous night someone drilled a hole in the gas tank of a vehicle on the property for fuel.

• A theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Ermineskin Avenue, Parksville. Stolen was a black backpack containing two hand-held scanners used to identify lottery tickets.

• Police were called to a business in the 2300 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs. Upon arrival police arrested a male and further discovered that the suspect was wanted on warrants out of Nanaimo and Port Alberni.

• A resident in the 200 block of Lodgepole Drive, Parksville, reported two suspicious people. Police arrived and found two people smoking meth with the issue dealt with by attending RCMP.

• RCMP were called to a business in the 300 block of Island Highway West, Parksville, who reported a male had stolen the tip container. Police were provided with video surveillance which resulted in the identification of the male suspect and charges pending.

March 8:

• Police responded to an alarm at a business in the 6800 block of Island Highway West, Bowser. The thief broke into the premises through a side door. The male made off with lottery tickets and cigarettes.

• An employee reported damage to Canada Post mailboxes located in the 800 block of Barclay Crescent, Parksville.

• RCMP was called by First Responders due to an overdose in the 300 block of Craig Street, Parksville. Unresponsive adult was revived by first responders but residents were unco-operative. One adult was taken to Nanaimo for further treatment.

March 9:

• A business in the 200 block of Island Highway East, Parksville, reported a thief broke a padlock and stole an empty propane tank. The business reported that approximately 12 tanks have been stolen from the same cage over the past couple of months though the majority have been recovered. Police were able to access video surveillance to assist in the investigation.

• A business in the 100 block of Morrison Avenue, Parksville, reported theft of the employee tip jar. Based on the description RCMP found a male matching the description at another business a few blocks away however the suspect escaped through as side door.

• RCMP completed a traffic stop of a vehicle for speeding failing to stop for stop signs at Stanford Avenue and Corfield Street, Parksville. The vehicle operator was issued violation tickets for no driver’s license, fail to obey a traffic control device and for liquor in a motor vehicle.

March 11:

• A shoplifter was identified at a business in the 700 block of Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach. The thief grabbed some deli and bakery items, placed in a plastic bag and left the store without paying. The thief returned again, was recognized by staff and was arrested by police.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers at 250-248-TIPS.

