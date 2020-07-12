Crime report: Oceanside RCMP deal with 333 complaints in one-week period

Oceanside RCMP received 333 complaints the week of June 21 to June 27.
Some of those incidents included:
June 21
• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. A glass door was smashed and a Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite tablet was reported stolen.
• Change and cigarettes were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.
• Change, a knife and toiletries were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.
June 22
• An air compressor coin/credit card machine was reported stolen from a business in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. A private security firm discovered the item on a Northwest Bay logging road.
• B.C. plate 386LNJ was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.
• An estimated $2,000 worth of tool batteries were reported stolen in the 100 block of Lombardy Street, Parksville.
• A cable lock was cut and a white and blue 2014 Yamaha scooter, BC plate 10360, was reported stolen in the 300 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.
June 25
• A grey Next bicycle was reported stolen in the 400 block of Despard Avenue West, Parksville.
• The theft of copper pipe from an air conditioning unit was reported in the 1100 block of Smithers Road, Parksville.
June 26
• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 100 block of Weld Street, Parksville.
June 27
• B.C. plate KL793A was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1600 block of McKibbon Road, Errington.
• Hundreds of feet of electrical wiring was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Coldwater Road, Parksville.
If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.
— NEWS Staff
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter