Crime report: Oceanside RCMP deal with 333 complaints in one-week period

Oceanside RCMP received 333 complaints the week of June 21 to June 27.

Some of those incidents included:

June 21

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. A glass door was smashed and a Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite tablet was reported stolen.

• Change and cigarettes were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• Change, a knife and toiletries were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

June 22

• An air compressor coin/credit card machine was reported stolen from a business in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. A private security firm discovered the item on a Northwest Bay logging road.

• B.C. plate 386LNJ was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.

• An estimated $2,000 worth of tool batteries were reported stolen in the 100 block of Lombardy Street, Parksville.

• A cable lock was cut and a white and blue 2014 Yamaha scooter, BC plate 10360, was reported stolen in the 300 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

June 25

• A grey Next bicycle was reported stolen in the 400 block of Despard Avenue West, Parksville.

• The theft of copper pipe from an air conditioning unit was reported in the 1100 block of Smithers Road, Parksville.

June 26

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 100 block of Weld Street, Parksville.

June 27

• B.C. plate KL793A was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1600 block of McKibbon Road, Errington.

• Hundreds of feet of electrical wiring was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Coldwater Road, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff

