Crime report: Crooks target Parksville businesses, vehicles in Nanoose Bay

Oceanside RCMP received 257 complaints the week of Oct. 18-24.

Some of the reports included:

Oct. 18

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 200 block of Dogwood Street, Parksville. It was recovered in the 800 block of the Island Highway West the same day.

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 100 block of Middleton Avenue, Parksville. The business front window and door window were smashed with a Samsung tablet, gift cards and candy among items missing.

• A second business break-and-enter was reported in the 100 block of Middleton Avenue, Parksville The business front door window was smashed however nothing was reported missing.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the area of Island Highway West and Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

• A counterfeit Canadian $100 bill was received by a business in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A small red Husky tool bag and contents were found in the 300 block of Martindale Road, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Oct. 19

• A vehicle was rummaged through in the 100 block of Moilliet Street, Parksville. Nothing was reported missing.

• A first aid kit and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Sangster Place, Parksville. There was no damage to vehicle.

• Change and CDs were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Resort Drive, Parksville. There was no damage to vehicle.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 100 block of Ford Avenue, Parksville. Entry was gained through a window with jewelry and cash reported stolen.

Oct. 20

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 3300 block of Redden Road, Nanoose Bay. Stolen was a grey 2018 Ford F150 with a Roush aftermarket package and BC plate PN206E.

• A garage door opener was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3000 block of Dolphin Drive, Nanoose Bay.

• A garage door opener was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3300 block of Schooner Cove, Nanoose Bay.

• A battery and cables were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2700 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs Junction.

• Prescription sunglasses valued at $600 were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Corfield Street South, Parksville. There was no damage to vehicle.

• A wooden gate was damaged and an electrical extension cord was reported stolen in the 500 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

Oct. 21

• A yellow Miele Power Cross mountain bike was found in the area of Chattell Road and Kaye Road, Nanoose Bay. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A garage door opened was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle 5200 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach. The garage was found open and the opener was found a short distance from the property.

• B.C. licence plate HD920C was reported missing from a vehicle in the 100 block of Butler Avenue, Parksville.

Oct. 22

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 500 block of Fourneau Way, Parksville. There was damage to an outbuilding and a video recorder missing.

Oct. 23

• An attempted residential break-and-enter was thwarted when the audible alarm was triggered by a trespasser in the 1600 block of Stewart Road, Nanoose Bay.

Oct. 24

• A reported abandoned vehicle on Forsythe Avenue and Acacia Street North, Parksville, was found to have been stolen from the lower mainland.

• A reported abandoned vehicle on Hilliers Road, Qualicum Beach, was towed as it had expired plates and a validation tag from another vehicle.

• A residence was reported vandalized in the 200 block of Corfield Street South, Parksville.

• A green-and-brown Baby Trend Expedition three wheel stroller was found in the 1200 block of Smithers Road, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through in the 800 block of Cavin Road, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

