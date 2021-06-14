Crime report: Crooks busy pilfering bikes throughout Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Thefts among 295 complaints Oceanside RCMP deal with in one-week period

Oceanside RCMP received 295 complaints the week of May 23 to May 29.

Some of the incidents included:

May 23

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 1200 block of Arbutus Road, Parksville.

• A business was reported vandalized by smashing a window in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A blue handle grip GT Aggressor bicycle was reported stolen in the 100 block of Rathtrevor Road, Parksville.

• A red-and-white Kumara bicycle was found in the 5400 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A black-and-grey GT Aggressor bicycle was found in the 1500 block of Grafton Avenue, Errington. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A set of keys were found in the area of Second Avenue East and Berwick Road South, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

May 24

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the area of Alberni Highway and Bellevue Road, Parksville.

May 25

• A wallet and contents were found in the area of the 2800 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 900 block of Fairdowne Road, Parksville. A window was broken and jewelry noted missing.

READ MORE: Off-duty RCMP officer bear sprayed, makes arrest following Island theft

May 28

• A prowler was reported in the area of Pioneer Crescent and Mills Street, Parksville, on May 28th.

• A grey Trek 7000 bicycle was found in the 200 block of Elizabeth Avenue, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A motorhome was vandalized in the 1500 block of Grafton Avenue, Erringtonh.

• A green Brody Bute bicycle was reported stolen in the 500 block of Island highway West, Parksville.

May 29

• Gas was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of Ironwood Avenue, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter