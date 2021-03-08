Crime report: Counterfeit cash in Coombs, prowler lurks in Nanoose Bay, pot roast pilfered in Parksville

RCMP: Vandals also strike mailbox in Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP received 243 complaints the week of Feb. 14-20.

Some of the incidents included:

Feb. 15

• A Canada Post box was reported vandalized in the 700 block of Qualicum Road, Qualicum Beach. No reported entry was noted.

• A prowler was reported in the 100 block of Moilliet Street, Parksville. Suspect reported checking windows and doors.

Feb. 16

• A vehicle was reported to have had a tire slashed in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue East, Qualicum Beach.

• A night prowler was reported in the 600 block of Chinook Avenue, Parksville.

• A resident reported an attempted online fraud by a person pretending to be a bylaw officer. Resident recognized the scam and called RCMP.

• Two lock boxes were reported stolen in the 100 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest man after report of gun-toting threat-maker near Parksville schools

Feb. 17

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 400 block of Ridgefield Drive, Parksville. Missing were tools valued at $1,500 including an electric router, jigsaw and cordless drill.

• A suspicious vehicle reported in the Whisky Creek area turned out to be a stolen vehicle which was recovered by RCMP.

• A counterfeit Canadian $100 bill was passed at a business in the 200 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A pot roast was reported stolen from an outdoor freezer in the 800 block of Cannon Road, Parksville.

Feb. 18

• A hedge trimmer, pole saw and a can of gas were reported stolen from a shed in the 2600 block of Blokker Road, Nanoose Bay.

• Fuel was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Herring Gull Way, Parksville.

• A business sign and a doorbell were reported vandalized in the 400 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville.

Feb. 19

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 5300 block of Gainsberg Road, Bowser. Noted that a door handle had been ripped off vehicle.

• A dark green Norco XXS mountain bike was reported stolen in the 500 block of Neden Way, Parksville.

Feb. 20

• A night prowler was reported in the 100 block of Despard Avenue East, Parksville.

• A night prowler was reported in the 2700 block of Sea Blush Drive, Nanoose Bay.

• Assorted keys and a 6/12V battery charger were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Mackenzie Road, Qualicum Beach.

• Vandals reportedly pulled a fire alarm in the 700 block of Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach.

• A counterfeit Canadian $50 was reported passed onto a business in the 2400 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs.

• A residential break-end-enter was reported in the 1300 block of Meadowood Way, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News