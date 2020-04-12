Crime report: Car thieves strike in Parksville, Qualicum Beach

Thefts among 190 complaints received by Oceanside RCMP in one-week period

Oceanside RCMP received 190 complaints the week of March 22-28.

Some of the incidents included:

March 22

• A wallet was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Rheumer Crescent, Parksville.

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3300 block of Fyfe Road, Qualicum Beach. It was later recovered.

March 23

• A Sony A-63 digital camera, lens, and power cord and grey/brown carrying case was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Allswood Road, Parksville.

• An unlocked vehicle was stolen in the 800 block of Glenhale Crescent, Parksville.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 2900 block of Matthew Road, Nanoose Bay.

• A Claoner 1080p dash cam and a car vacuum were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Glenhale Crescent, Parksville.

• A grey Toyota Yaris, B.C. plate JD506G, was reported stolen in the 200 block of Jensen Avenue West, Parksville.

March 24

• A bag of miscellaneous tools valued at $1,000 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Acacia Street, Parksville. There was no damage to vehicle.

March 26

• Clothing and two pairs of sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Widgeon Place, Qualicum Beach.

March 27

• A red-and-black Kawasaki 650 KLR motorcycle was reported stolen from the 200 block of First Avenue West, Qualicum Beach.

• B.C. licence plate LM9424 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the Bowser area.

• A vehicle was reported to have had the front window and side window broken in the 200 block of Buller Road, Qualicum Beach.

March 28

• A child’s wooden red toy wagon was reported stolen from the 300 block of Hirst Avenue, Parksville.

• A black, 2018 Mercury 15-HP, 4-stroke, EFI ProKicker, outboard boat motor was reported stolen from a property in the 4100 block of Island Highway West, Dashwood.

• A surveillance camera was reported damaged on a property in the 100 block of Corfield Street South, Parksville. A suspect was identified and charged.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111 extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

