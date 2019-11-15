Crime on the rise? Here’s Port Hardy RCMP’s third quarter report for 2019

The Port Hardy RCMP has so far opened 3,349 files in 2019, with only the fourth quarter left.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO2017 file photo of Port Hardy RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen and Corporal Chris Voller at Port Hardy council.

Port Hardy Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen made his return to council on Nov. 12, where he presented the RCMP’s second reporting period for the fiscal year (third quarter for the calendar year) that ended at the end of September.

All told, the Port Hardy RCMP has so far opened 3,349 files in 2019, with the third quarter (July-September) having the highest number (1,231). January-March saw 1045 files opened, while April-June saw 1173 files opened.

In comparison, Port Hardy RCMP opened 4,194 files over four quarters in 2018, with the third quarter (July-September) having the highest number of files (1,212).

The Port Har RCMP ended 2017 with 4140 files opened, versus 4042 files opened from the year before (2016).

Total number of files opened for third quarter of 2019 (July-September) – 1231;

Assaults:

Common / Trespassing – 46;

Assault w/ Weapon or CBH – 8;

Aggravated – 0;

Criminal Harassment – 2;

Utter Threats Against Person – 12;

Sexual assaults:

Sexual Assault – 4;

Sex Assault w/Weapon or CBH – 0;

Sexual Interference – 1;

Aggravated sexual assault – 0;

Sexual Exploitation – 0;

Intoxicated in Public – 124;

Liquor Violation Tickets Issued – 11;

Breach of Peace – 33;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 27;

Cause Disturbance – 86;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 66;

Mischief under $5,000 – 25;

Mischief over $5,000 – 0;

Loss Enjoyment of Property – 25;

Breach of Probation (Adult) – 21;

Breach of Probation (Youth) – 4;

Bail Violations – 23;

By-Law Noise – 24;

False / Abandoned 9-1-1 – 26;

Break & Enter Business – 5;

Break & Enter Residence – 8;

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

Theft from motor vehicle less than $5,000 – 15;

Theft from motor vehicle more than $5,000 – 0;

Theft:

Shoplifting Under $5,000 – 4;

Missing Persons – 14;

Missing Persons High Risk – 6;

Unspecified Assistance – 127;

False Alarm – 25;

Mental Health Act – 35;

Suicidal – 4;

Drugs:

Cocaine Trafficking – 0;

Cocaine Possession – 0;

Cannabis Possession – 0;

Cannabis Trafficking – 0;

Impaired driving – 15;

Charge Recommended – 0;

Charged – 0;

Unfounded / Unsubstantiated – 0;

IRP — 24 Hour – 0;

IRP — 3 Day – 1;

IRP — 7 Day – 0;

IRP — 30 Day – 0;

IRP — 90 Day – 1;

Violation Tickets (Moving) – 51;

Violation Tickets (Non-Moving) – 3;

Traffic Notice Written Warnings – 3;

Motor Vehicle Incident Fatal – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Injury – 2;

Motor Vehicle Incident Over $1,000 – 0;

Street Checks – 9;

Prisoners held – 136;

JJP Hearings – 14; and

Detentions from JJP Hearings – 3.

