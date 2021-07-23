Crime: Oceanside RCMP release comparison of RDN stats for first half of 2021

The Crime Statistics report from Jan. 1 until June 30, 2021, for the Parksville Qualicum Beach region, as presented to Parksville city council on Monday, July 19, by Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP. (Submitted photo)

According to Oceanside RCMP, reports they received of breaking and entering into a residence in the Regional District of Nanaimo is down significantly since 2019.

On Monday, July 20, Sgt. Stephen Rose with the Oceanside RCMP presented to Parksville city council the quarterly report and statistics for the Parksville Qualicum Beach region, including areas of the RDN.

During his presentation, he provided a comparison of crime statistics for the regional district (see chart, above), between Jan. 1 to June 30, during the past three years.

The comparison signified the most common criminal offences the Oceanside RCMP deal with in their jurisdiction.

His comparison table showed that public mischief at a business had increased by 31 reports since last year, but by only 11 since 2019.

Reports of breaking and entering a residence showed the most improvement, by far. In 2019, 37 incidents were reported, followed by only 19 in 2020. This year, 14 incidents were reported, a 62 per cent reduction since 2019.

Coun. Al Greir asked if the Oceanside RCMP jurisdiction exhibited a ‘revolving door’ situation, where police would deal with the same individuals ‘week in and week out.’

“Some of the offenders that we deal with, especially when it comes to areas of property crime… they tend to be the same group of individuals that the police deal with repeatedly. There are outliers, individuals that happen to pass through the community, commit a crime and carry on. However, yes, certainly we do deal with the same individuals repeatedly.”

