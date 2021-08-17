Crime figures increase in Oliver, decrease in Osoyoos

Crime trends in Oliver showed an increase overall, while the numbers decreased in Osoyoos, according to the most recent RCMP statistics.

The RCMP report to the Regional District showed an increase in the number of calls for police service in Oliver in the second quarter of 2021 when compared with the same period a year earlier. In Osoyoos, the numbers showed a decrease.

Oliver’s calls for service increased by seven per cent, from 786 in the second quarter of 2020 to 842 in the second quarter of 2021.

Violent crime figures showed an increase of 14 per cent. The numbers at the Oliver Correctional Centre increased by six per cent from 18 cases to 19 cases.

Elsewhere in Oliver, assault figures fell by 14 per cent, from 35 to 30. The number of incidents of uttering threats rose by 11 per cent, from nine to 10. Domestic violence incidents fell by 11 per cent from nine to eight.

Property crime figures showed a 13 per cent increase, with higher numbers seen in thefts from vehicles, frauds and other thefts. However, the number of shoplifting cases fell by 83 per cent from eight in the second quarter of 2020 to just one in the first quarter of 2021.

In Osoyoos, the number of calls for service decreased by 12 per cent, from 776 in the second quarter of 2020 to 683 in the second quarter of this year.

Violent crime numbers fell by 43 per cent. Assaults were down by 58 per cent, from 19 down to eight. Uttering threats dropped by 90 per cent from 10 incidents in the second quarter of 2020 to one in the second quarter of this year. Domestic violence incidents fell by 75 per cent from eight incidents to two.

Property crimes showed a 24 per cent increase. The number of thefts from vehicles rose by 191 per cent, from 11 cases in the second quarter of 2020 to 32 in the second quarter of this year.

Fraud incidents increased by 67 per cent, from nine cases to 15.

The number of cases of mischief to property fell by 46 per cent, from 26 incidents to 14. Shoplifting numbers dropped by 86 per cent, from seven reported incidents to one.

