Crime Briefs: Suspects responsible for mandolin theft, cheque fraud, graffiti

Police are asking for tips to identify a number of suspects

A mandolin thief is one of the suspects Langley RCMP are seeking, and the police are hoping surveillance photos can catch some of them.

The mandolin was stolen from Tom Lee Music on April 5. The suspect is a Caucasian man who stands 6’1″, and was wearing a brown oversized jacket, blue jeans, and a baseball hat. He was seen leaving the scene in a Ford Escape, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The mandolin is an Eastman Sunburst worth about $900.

Police released a number of other surveillance photos linked to recent crimes, including:

• On April 17, a man cashed a fraudulent cheque for more than $1,300

• A man and woman allegedly sprayed graffiti on the north wall of the We Café & Grill in Aldergrove on May 6

• A Caucasian man with thin hair and a slim build allegedly stole packaged meat from SuperStore on May 15. The suspect was wearing a grey Levi’s brand shirt and blue jeans

• A man allegedly stole boots worth more than $300 from Mark’s Work Wearhouse in Aldergrove on May 10

• After finding a debit card left in an ATM on April 20, a man allegedly withdrew more than $1,000 from the victim’s account

Anyone who can identify one of the suspects is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip via CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.solvecrime.ca.

