Crime Briefs: Langley Mounties seek suspects

Police are looking for a bank fraudster, among others.

Mounties are looking for suspects in a number of Langley incidents that include damage to an ATM, liquor thefts, and a bank fraud.

On May 2 and 3, a man allegedly used fraudulent ID to withdraw more than $6,000 in cash from Envision Financial branches in Langley, said Cpl. HollyLargy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Other recent incidents include:

• On April 1, a Sprinter van parked in a storage compound was found with its doors open and windows smashed. Video surveillance suggested that the occupants of a truck were likely responsible.

• A man damaged an ATM at a Scotiabank in North Langley on May 9.

• A man allegedly stole alcohol at the Willoughby Liquor Store on may 11. He was seen leaving the parking lot in a grey Volkswagen with stolen license plates.

• A man allegedly took liquor from the Brookswood Liquor Store on May 19. He was seen leaving in a newer model Honda CRV with a female passenger who was wearing a black headband, a blue T-shirt, and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.