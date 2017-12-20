A heavy snow all day Tuesday wreaked havoc on area roads but delighted local children and skiers. (Betsy Kline/Castlegar News)

Crews working to restore power in Castlegar area

Yesterday's snowfall has resulted in numerous power outages.

UPDATE: As of 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, power has been restored to the 1000 customers in the Castlegar area.

Fortis BC crews are working to clear a tree from a line that’s impacting about 1,000 customers in Castlegar, Blueberry, Fairview and Genelle.

Fortis BC expects to have power restored to these customers by 2 p.m.

According to Fortis BC representative Nicole Bogdanovic, “Crews worked throughout the night to restore about 7,000 customers who were impacted by yesterday’s snowfall and they continue to work to restore small pockets that remain out, as well as address these new outages.”

Updates are available at the Fortis BC outage map at outages.fortisbc.com.

