Crews work on two former Safeway locations in Surrey

The previously announced Fresh Co. grocery store in Strawberry Hill could be “opening summer 2019,” according to Sobeys.

Sobeys “Careers” page on its website shows three job openings for management positions at the new Fresh Co. store in Strawberry Hill (7450 120th St.). The posting also says the Strawberry Hill Fresh Co. is “opening summer 2019.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to Sobeys for more information about the possible openings for the stores.

On Friday and Saturday (March 15 and 16), crews were seen work at both Surrey locations.

FreshCo is a Sobeys Inc. brand discount grocery store that has 95 locations, all of them in Ontario.

Back in January, Sobeys Inc. announced Fresh Co. would be opening in the former Safeway locations in Strawberry Hill and Newton, as well as in 10 other locations in B.C. and Manitoba.

The Jan. 29 release also said five locations in Western Canada – three in B.C. and two in Manitoba – were expected to open in the spring of 2019, but the release didn’t state which locations that would be. An additional seven stores are expected to open in B.C. “in the first half of fiscal 2020, depending on timing of construction schedules and permits.”

About a year ago, Sobeys announced the closure of the Strawberry Hill and Newton Safeway locations “for financial reasons.” The closures put 251 Surrey employees out of work.

