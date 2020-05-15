Crews work on crack in Highway 97 just north of Quesnel

Motorists going through Friday said it is partially filled in

Crews have done some work to the road north of Quesnel on Highway 97, seen here on Friday, May 15. (Photo submitted)

A mudslide at Umiti Pit Road 15 kilometres north of Quesnel that caused a crack in Highway 97 has been worked on by Emcon crews.

Part of the crack has been filled in, said a motorist who drove through the area on Friday and provided photographs to the Tribune.

According to DriveBC, there are speed controls in effect and a southbound lane closure at the location.

Roads that continue to be impacted by flooding and remain closed in the Central Cariboo are Mission Road – 1.5 km southwest of Highway 97 and Knife Creek Road at the 10 km and 13 km mark.

In the North Cariboo region the Soda Creek Macalister Road, Quesnel Hydraulic Road – closed at km 20 with a detour via 2700 Road and 500 Road, Honolulu Road, Williams Lake Cut Off Road – at Hawks Creek Bridge, Quesnel-Hixon Road – 23 km north of Quesnel and Morris Road.

Earlier this spring DriveBC introduced a new app to provide updates on side roads impacted by flooding.

Read more: Drive BC reacts to flooding with additional side-road closure updates

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune