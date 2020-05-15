Crews work on crack in Highway 97 just north of Quesnel

A mudslide at Umiti Pit Road 15 kilometres north of Quesnel that caused a crack in Highway 97 has been worked on by Emcon crews.
Part of the crack has been filled in, said a motorist who drove through the area on Friday and provided photographs to the Tribune.
According to DriveBC, there are speed controls in effect and a southbound lane closure at the location.
Roads that continue to be impacted by flooding and remain closed in the Central Cariboo are Mission Road – 1.5 km southwest of Highway 97 and Knife Creek Road at the 10 km and 13 km mark.
In the North Cariboo region the Soda Creek Macalister Road, Quesnel Hydraulic Road – closed at km 20 with a detour via 2700 Road and 500 Road, Honolulu Road, Williams Lake Cut Off Road – at Hawks Creek Bridge, Quesnel-Hixon Road – 23 km north of Quesnel and Morris Road.
Earlier this spring DriveBC introduced a new app to provide updates on side roads impacted by flooding.
