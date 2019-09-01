Crews will be paving Johnston Road after Labour Day

Mainroad Contracting will be paving along the length of Johnston Road in the westbound lane from Sept. 4–7. SUBMITTED

  • Sep. 1, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Mainroad Contracting will be doing some paving on Johnston Road between Wednesday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 7.

Work on Wednesday, Sept. 4 will take place during the day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the westbound lane. Crews will be patching areas the length of Johnston Road.

Work between Thursday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 7 will take place overnight, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. as crews continue to patch different spots of the road in the westbound lane.

Flaggers will be present and drivers are reminded to obey signs and roadside workers.

Up to date road conditions will be posted at www.drivebc.ca.

